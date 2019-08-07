Comparing of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -0.21 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 highlights Harmonic Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Harmonic Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harmonic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Loral Space & Communications Inc. which has a 77.2 Current Ratio and a 77.2 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Harmonic Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic Inc. has a 5.65% upside potential and an average target price of $7.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harmonic Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. had bullish trend while Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Harmonic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.