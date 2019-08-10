Comparing of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Since Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.68 N/A -0.21 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.51 N/A 0.49 29.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Harmonic Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$7.67 is Harmonic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.42%. Meanwhile, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.29, while its potential upside is 123.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that CommScope Holding Company Inc. looks more robust than Harmonic Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harmonic Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 99.8% respectively. Harmonic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Harmonic Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.