Comparing of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 26.18 N/A 1.00 27.45 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.06 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 demonstrates Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.03% and an $27 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 0%. About 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.