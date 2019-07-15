Comparing of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

This is a contrast between Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 76.56 N/A -1.41 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 3.9% respectively. About 31.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.