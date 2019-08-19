Comparing of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.14 N/A 1.39 42.14 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.25 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 8.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.