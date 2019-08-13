Comparing of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 10.95 N/A 1.39 42.14 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 9.95% at a $60 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.