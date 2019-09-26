Comparing of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

As Asset Management businesses, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 12.51 N/A 1.39 42.14 RENN Fund Inc. 2 92.29 N/A 0.43 3.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than RENN Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 0.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 13.61%. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats RENN Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.