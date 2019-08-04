Comparing of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We are comparing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.79 N/A 1.39 42.14 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.34 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is presently more affordable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus price target of $60, and a 2.67% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 48.37% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.