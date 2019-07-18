Comparing of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 47 11.76 N/A 1.73 28.27 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 2.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 49.28% respectively. 8.2% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.