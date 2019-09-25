Comparing of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) and Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electronic Equipment industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|18
|0.29
|N/A
|1.48
|11.07
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|1
|2.58
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|0.00%
|35.7%
|6.1%
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|0.00%
|-6.5%
|-5.5%
Liquidity
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerson Radio Corp. are 43 and 39.3 respectively. Emerson Radio Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 11% of Emerson Radio Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares. Competitively, 72.44% are Emerson Radio Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|2.82%
|-13.68%
|-6.87%
|-36.96%
|-35.44%
|-30.05%
|Emerson Radio Corp.
|-2.8%
|0.97%
|-14.05%
|-26.08%
|-30.67%
|-27.78%
For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Emerson Radio Corp.
Summary
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company beats Emerson Radio Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.