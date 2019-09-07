Comparing of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 292.16% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 65.7% respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.