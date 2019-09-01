Comparing of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.33, while its potential upside is 526.32%.

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 19.9% respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.