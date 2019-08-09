Comparing of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.13 N/A -0.36 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.29 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 30.76%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 consensus price target and a 203.62% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.