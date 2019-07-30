Comparing of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has 83.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.8% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 1.90% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. N/A 12 20.16 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

With consensus price target of $13, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a potential downside of -14.42%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s competitors are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s peers beat Hallmark Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.