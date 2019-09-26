Comparing of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

We are contrasting Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 110 6.59 N/A 1.04 117.05 STAAR Surgical Company 30 9.27 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Haemonetics Corporation and STAAR Surgical Company. STAAR Surgical Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Haemonetics Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Haemonetics Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAAR Surgical Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Haemonetics Corporation and STAAR Surgical Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. STAAR Surgical Company on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. STAAR Surgical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Haemonetics Corporation and STAAR Surgical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Haemonetics Corporation has a consensus price target of $141, and a 11.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Haemonetics Corporation and STAAR Surgical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.2%. About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation had bullish trend while STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Haemonetics Corporation beats STAAR Surgical Company.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.