Comparing of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 100 7.10 N/A 1.04 117.05 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.76 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Haemonetics Corporation and BIOLASE Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Haemonetics Corporation and BIOLASE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BIOLASE Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, BIOLASE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Haemonetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and BIOLASE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Haemonetics Corporation is $141, with potential upside of 5.15%. BIOLASE Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 93.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that BIOLASE Inc. appears more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares and 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats BIOLASE Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.