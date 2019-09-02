Comparing of Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.34 N/A -2.53 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.89 N/A 0.03 843.75

Table 1 highlights Gyrodyne LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.