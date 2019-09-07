Comparing of GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Life Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 29.10 N/A -20.63 0.00 Torchmark Corporation 87 0.00 N/A 6.32 14.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GWG Holdings Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.1 beta indicates that GWG Holdings Inc. is 90.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Torchmark Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GWG Holdings Inc. and Torchmark Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GWG Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Torchmark Corporation’s consensus price target is $86, while its potential downside is -2.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GWG Holdings Inc. and Torchmark Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 79.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Torchmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Torchmark Corporation.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors GWG Holdings Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.