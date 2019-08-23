Comparing of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.29 N/A 2.35 1.61 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 57 2.08 N/A 5.27 9.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gulfport Energy Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gulfport Energy Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Gulfport Energy Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

The consensus price target of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $8.13, with potential upside of 220.71%. Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $59.57, while its potential upside is 38.25%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulfport Energy Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was more bearish than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.