Comparing of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.37 N/A 2.35 3.06 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 10.32

Demonstrates Gulfport Energy Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HighPoint Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gulfport Energy Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s 228.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.28 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation. Its rival HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. HighPoint Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Gulfport Energy Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $8.13, and a 143.05% upside potential. On the other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 415.02% and its consensus price target is $6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gulfport Energy Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98% respectively. About 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92% HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation has 9.92% stronger performance while HighPoint Resources Corporation has -9.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.