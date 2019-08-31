Comparing of Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

We are contrasting Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.10 N/A -1.45 0.00 Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 0.71 N/A 1.33 20.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gulf Resources Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gulf Resources Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innophos Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gulf Resources Inc. are 34.9 and 34.9 respectively. Its competitor Innophos Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Gulf Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares and 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Innophos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Summary

Innophos Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gulf Resources Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.