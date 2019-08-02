Comparing of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 72 72.51 N/A -1.15 0.00 VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Guardant Health Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, VolitionRx Limited which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VolitionRx Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Guardant Health Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$87 is Guardant Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares and 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited shares. 5% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are VolitionRx Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. was more bullish than VolitionRx Limited.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.