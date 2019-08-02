Comparing of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guardant Health Inc.
|72
|72.51
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|VolitionRx Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Guardant Health Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.5%
|-20.8%
|VolitionRx Limited
|0.00%
|-134%
|-93.5%
Liquidity
Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, VolitionRx Limited which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VolitionRx Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Guardant Health Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|VolitionRx Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$87 is Guardant Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.50%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares and 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited shares. 5% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are VolitionRx Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Guardant Health Inc.
|-1.67%
|6.65%
|44.58%
|135.8%
|0%
|150.04%
|VolitionRx Limited
|2.86%
|38.46%
|20%
|70.08%
|137.36%
|138.67%
For the past year Guardant Health Inc. was more bullish than VolitionRx Limited.
Summary
Guardant Health Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.