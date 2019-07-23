Comparing of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 69 73.86 N/A -2.80 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.35 N/A 3.59 18.86

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 13.2%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Agilent Technologies Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.23% and an $87 consensus price target. Competitively Agilent Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $87.33, with potential upside of 26.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Agilent Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Guardant Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Guardant Health Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 88.5%. Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04% Agilent Technologies Inc. -11.71% -15.87% -12.44% 0.55% -2.27% 0.27%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. was more bullish than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Guardant Health Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.