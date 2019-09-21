Comparing of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 121.65 N/A -0.96 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.03% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 43.93% respectively. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 1.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.