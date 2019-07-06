Comparing of GTx Inc. (GTXI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

GTx Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GTx Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTx Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 9.7%. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats GTx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.