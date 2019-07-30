Comparing of GTx Inc. (GTXI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTx Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.43 beta indicates that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. GTx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.