Comparing of GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Communication Services company, GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GTT Communications Inc. has 88.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 58.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 28.6% of GTT Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GTT Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -60.00% -6.10% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GTT Communications Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GTT Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

With consensus target price of $45, GTT Communications Inc. has a potential upside of 188.28%. The peers have a potential upside of 86.93%. Given GTT Communications Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GTT Communications Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GTT Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -19.31% -35.67% -9.39% -22.37% -46.98% 13.4% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTT Communications Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, GTT Communications Inc.’s peers have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTT Communications Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTT Communications Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that GTT Communications Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GTT Communications Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GTT Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors GTT Communications Inc.’s rivals beat GTT Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.