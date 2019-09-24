Comparing of GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

We will be comparing the differences between GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 54 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Demonstrates GSX Techedu Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

GSX Techedu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSX Techedu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown GSX Techedu Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GSX Techedu Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.52% and an $17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has weaker performance than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats GSX Techedu Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.