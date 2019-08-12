Comparing of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO)

Since GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.44 N/A 0.00 4110.00 AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.07 35.56

Table 1 highlights GSI Technology Inc. and AU Optronics Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. GSI Technology Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AU Optronics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GSI Technology Inc. and AU Optronics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.1% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AU Optronics Corp. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, AU Optronics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GSI Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AU Optronics Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GSI Technology Inc. and AU Optronics Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 7.4%. GSI Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14% of AU Optronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. has 59.92% stronger performance while AU Optronics Corp. has -35.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GSI Technology Inc. beats AU Optronics Corp.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.