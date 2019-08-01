Comparing of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) and Its Rivals

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GSE Systems Inc. has 8.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has GSE Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.40% -4.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GSE Systems Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for GSE Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 22.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSE Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. has weaker performance than GSE Systems Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that GSE Systems Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GSE Systems Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GSE Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GSE Systems Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.