Comparing of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.86
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
