Comparing of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.86 N/A 0.08 135.87 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.