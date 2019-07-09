Comparing of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.02 N/A 0.06 174.14 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 67.93% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.