Comparing of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates businesses, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|228.58
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 7.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 3 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
