Comparing of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates businesses, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 228.58 N/A 0.06 174.14 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 7.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 3 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.