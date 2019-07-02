Comparing of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (AVAL) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Both Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.76
|9.49
|KB Financial Group Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|6.51
|5.91
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KB Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and KB Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KB Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|9.8%
|0.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. shares and 6.3% of KB Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.6% are KB Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|-6.61%
|-12.71%
|1.41%
|-2.04%
|-15.28%
|22.2%
|KB Financial Group Inc.
|-2.75%
|-4.91%
|-5.34%
|-8.85%
|-29.24%
|-8.29%
For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has 22.2% stronger performance while KB Financial Group Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors KB Financial Group Inc. beats Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
