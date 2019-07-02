Comparing of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (AVAL) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Both Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 7 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.49 KB Financial Group Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 6.51 5.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KB Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and KB Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% KB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. shares and 6.3% of KB Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.6% are KB Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. -6.61% -12.71% 1.41% -2.04% -15.28% 22.2% KB Financial Group Inc. -2.75% -4.91% -5.34% -8.85% -29.24% -8.29%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has 22.2% stronger performance while KB Financial Group Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KB Financial Group Inc. beats Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.