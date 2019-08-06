Comparing of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Both Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.88 Bancolombia S.A. 49 0.00 N/A 3.84 12.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Bancolombia S.A. Bancolombia S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bancolombia S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Bancolombia S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Bancolombia S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a 9.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares and 41.7% of Bancolombia S.A. shares. Competitively, 42.8% are Bancolombia S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29% Bancolombia S.A. -3.39% -2.43% -0.5% 14.43% 5.66% 30.92%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bancolombia S.A.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.