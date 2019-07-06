Comparing of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) and Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) are two firms in the Air Services Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 164 0.00 N/A 8.67 18.56 Era Group Inc. 10 0.88 N/A 0.42 21.65

In table 1 we can see Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and Era Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Era Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Era Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 17.6% 8.9% Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Era Group Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Era Group Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Era Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and Era Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 88.6%. Insiders held roughly 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Era Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -1.76% 0.29% -0.25% 5.16% -5.16% 6.86% Era Group Inc. 3.19% -9.86% -7.27% -20.19% -23.56% 3.55%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has stronger performance than Era Group Inc.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Era Group Inc.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.