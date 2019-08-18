Comparing of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 72 4.63 N/A 0.59 115.41 TripAdvisor Inc. 49 3.30 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TripAdvisor Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grubhub Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Grubhub Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Grubhub Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grubhub Inc. Its rival TripAdvisor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. TripAdvisor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Grubhub Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Grubhub Inc. has a consensus target price of $95.86, and a 59.93% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of TripAdvisor Inc. is $59, which is potential 55.30% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Grubhub Inc. is looking more favorable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grubhub Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.9% respectively. 0.2% are Grubhub Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Grubhub Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats TripAdvisor Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.