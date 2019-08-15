Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 87.78 N/A -2.40 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.07 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.65% and an $18.5 average price target. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -7.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.