Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 127.71 N/A -2.40 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1189.95 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.19% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with average target price of $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.