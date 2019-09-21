Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.80 N/A -2.40 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 50.53 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 51.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 57.6%. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.