Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 155.76 N/A -2.25 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 67.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.