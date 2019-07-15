Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|12
|155.76
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 67.42% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|-1.87%
|-19.94%
|-8.15%
|-53.22%
|0%
|-28.54%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
