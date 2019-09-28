Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 178,336,755.65% -312.1% -48.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 104,951,443.63% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.