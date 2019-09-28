Comparing of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|10
|0.00
|17.37M
|-2.40
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|178,336,755.65%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|104,951,443.63%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.