Comparing of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

We will be comparing the differences between Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.30 N/A -1.08 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.40 8.87

Table 1 highlights Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s potential upside is 76.28% and its average target price is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares and 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.