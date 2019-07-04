Comparing of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

We are comparing Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 0.60 30.11 Retrophin Inc. 21 5.26 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Grifols S.A. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Grifols S.A. and Retrophin Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Grifols S.A. has a -8.88% downside potential and a consensus price target of $19.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Retrophin Inc. is $36, which is potential 71.43% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Retrophin Inc. appears more favorable than Grifols S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.84% of Grifols S.A. shares and 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Retrophin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. -3.22% -7.34% -5% -14.78% -21.83% -1.69% Retrophin Inc. 3.51% -14.86% -13.39% -27.94% -30.48% -17.94%

For the past year Grifols S.A. was less bearish than Retrophin Inc.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.