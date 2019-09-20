Comparing of Griffon Corporation (GFF) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Both Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon Corporation 17 0.43 N/A 0.64 25.75 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 90 4.76 N/A 3.60 27.16

Table 1 demonstrates Griffon Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Griffon Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Griffon Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Griffon Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Griffon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. Armstrong World Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Griffon Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Griffon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Griffon Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Armstrong World Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $104.75 average target price and a 6.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of Griffon Corporation shares and 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Griffon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffon Corporation -0.49% -0.24% -16.15% 15.63% -5.49% 56.46% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86%

For the past year Griffon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats Griffon Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.