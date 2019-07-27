Comparing of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 169 14.17 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gridsum Holding Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival HubSpot Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. HubSpot Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gridsum Holding Inc. and HubSpot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

HubSpot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $176.5 consensus price target and a -4.69% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gridsum Holding Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.