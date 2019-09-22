Comparing of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)

Both GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) are Lodging companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07 Red Lion Hotels Corporation 7 1.28 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2% Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Red Lion Hotels Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 31.34%. Competitively the consensus price target of Red Lion Hotels Corporation is $12.5, which is potential 105.59% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Red Lion Hotels Corporation is looking more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Red Lion Hotels Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.3% and 75%. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38% Red Lion Hotels Corporation -0.44% -5.56% -14.05% -27.53% -44.57% -17.2%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. was less bearish than Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. beats Red Lion Hotels Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.