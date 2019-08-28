Comparing of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Its Peers

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has 4.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.80% 15.20% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. N/A 13 18.07 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.22 2.17 2.61

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. currently has an average price target of $15.6, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 9.44%. Based on the data given earlier, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has -10.38% weaker performance while GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s competitors have 20.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s rivals have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s peers beat GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.