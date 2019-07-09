Comparing of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) are two firms in the Lodging that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.32 Expedia Group Inc. 122 1.75 N/A 2.85 41.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Expedia Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Expedia Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 23.8% 14.3% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Expedia Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. and Expedia Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Expedia Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Expedia Group Inc. has an average price target of $185, with potential upside of 38.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of Expedia Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% are GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Expedia Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -1.63% -9.11% 13.81% 8.81% 2.89% 4.79% Expedia Group Inc. -2.24% -5.03% -6.53% -3.95% 3.93% 5.76%

For the past year GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Expedia Group Inc.

Summary

Expedia Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.