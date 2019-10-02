Comparing of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 7 0.81 29.92M 0.46 25.12 NetScout Systems Inc. 23 9.17 66.65M -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates GreenSky Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GreenSky Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 422,002,820.87% 120.6% 3.4% NetScout Systems Inc. 292,709,705.75% -3.6% -2.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GreenSky Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.83 is GreenSky Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 49.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GreenSky Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.74% and 0%. 2.7% are GreenSky Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NetScout Systems Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. has stronger performance than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

GreenSky Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.